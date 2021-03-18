Procurements of over 250 national companies for 3.4 trillion tenge will be regulated by one law

State procurements of more than 250 national companies and their subsidiaries in the amount of about 3.4 trillion tenge will be regulated by one law. The corresponding draft law "On procurements of individual subjects of quasi-public sector" with accompanying amendments was approved at the plenary session of the Majilis in the first reading.





As the Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev recalled, at present the procurement of the quasi-public sector is regulated by different legal acts (depending on the affiliation).





The developed bill proposes to regulate the procurements of the Samruk-Kazyna fund and other national holdings and national companies. Thus, the bill will cover more than 250 national companies, taking into account their subsidiaries, in the amount of about 3.4 trillion tenge. At the same time, the regulation of procurements of state-owned enterprises , JSC, limited liability partnership with central and local executive bodies is proposed to be kept within the framework of the Law "On public procurement", - explained the Minister of Finance.





According to him, in the future, based on the results of positive law enforcement practice, the issue of regulation of all subjects of the quasi-public sector within the framework of a single law will be considered.





The draft law provides for basic provisions concerning the scope of the law, principles, restrictions, methods, control, which are uniform for the subjects of the quasi-public sector and are fixed at the level of the law.





In addition, the draft law proposes to regulate the norms detailing the procurement process at the level of rules.





At the same time, it is proposed to keep the approval of the procurement rules of the Samruk-Kazyna fund under the authority of the Fund in agreement with the authorized body - the Ministry of Finance. This is due to the specifics of the Fund's activities and its status, as well as the need to preserve the investment attractiveness of the Fund's companies during IPO and other forms of privatization", - Yerulan Zhamaubayev specified.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.