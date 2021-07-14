Public procurement is still non transparent - Tokayev

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that the sphere of public procurement is still non-transparent, the presidential press office said on Saturday.

Special attention should be paid to state procurements. This area is still non-transparent, "Tokayev said on Saturday at an expanded government meeting.

The same attention, in his opinion, deserves the abuse of power in road and other types of construction, "especially affecting large and medium-sized infrastructure projects."

Law enforcement agencies are obliged to be vigilant, responsive, and objective in case of corruption against the state apparatus. The real offenders should be brought to justice in accordance with the law, " he said.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.