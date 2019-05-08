Putin invited Nazarbayev to take part in the G-20 summit

Astana. February 25. Kazakhstan Today - Nursultan Nazarbayev has received a personal invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the G-20 summit, Kazakhstan Today reports.



"Kazakhstan was the only post-Soviet country to be invited to participate in one of the most reputable interactive meeting in the world," said the central communications service under the President of Kazakhstan informed.



According to the report, the G20 summit is the leading forum for international cooperation on the most important aspects of the international economic and financial agenda.



G20 (Group of Twenty, or "Big Twenty") is the format of international meetings of finance ministers and central bank governors, representing the 19 largest national economies and the European Union, represented by the State Chairman of the EU Council. Typically, the G20 meeting gathers the representatives of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. Together, G20 represents two thirds of the world population and 80% of world trade.



"Previously, in 2006, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the Summit of the" Big Eight. "At the initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev the communication platform " Project G global " was created based on Astana Economic Forum, whose aim is to find solutions for the world crisis," reminded the central communications service.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.