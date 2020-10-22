Requirements for Kazakhstan Majilis deputy announced

The requirements for Majilis deputies candidates were voiced by the deputy chairman of the Central Election Commission, Konstantin Petrov at the CEC meeting, Kazpravda.kz reports.





In accordance with the requirements, a citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan who has lived in its territory for the last 10 years, who has reached 25 years of age and has a passive electoral right can be a candidate for deputy of the Majilis of Parliament.





The following persons cannot be candidates for the Parliament deputies, including on party lists:





1) a person who has unexpunged criminal record;





2) a person whose guilt in committing a corruption crime / offense has been recognized by a court in accordance with the procedure established by law.





Political parties registered in the prescribed manner are entitled to nominate candidates for Majilis deputies, elected by party lists.





When approving party lists, a political party includes women and persons under the age of twenty-nine, in at least thirty percent of the total number of persons included in them.





It should be noted that the elections of 98 Majilis deputies are carried out by secret ballot on party lists, another 9 deputies are elected by the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan.





