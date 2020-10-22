Tokayev held 1st meeting of Supreme Council for Reforms

The first meeting of the Supreme Council for Reforms was held in the Akorda Palace chaired by President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, Kazpravda.kz refers to the Akorda press service reporting.





Members of the Supreme Council for Reforms made presentations at the event.





Addressing the Council, the President noted that the people expect innovative approaches and new solutions, in the development of which the Supreme Council for Reforms should play a key role.





According to him, the Council will make decisions on very complex issues related to improving the competitiveness of the national economy and welfare of the population.





Stressing that the activities of the Council should be fundamentally different from other consultative and advisory bodies, the President pointed out the need to speak openly about existing problems and tasks, not to avoid "sharp corners" or "pitfalls."





You cannot limit yourself to a simple statement of facts, a description of the current situation. The main thing is to make the necessary decisions timely. This means that the Council should not simply approve proposals prepared in advance, which, in fact, often turn out to be inoperative. The Council must put an end to long interdepartmental disputes, set new guidelines in the management of the national economy, social development, institutional reforms," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.





He proposed to consider new approaches to the state planning system and make a resolution on this issue at the next meeting of the Council.





We have to build a more flexible architecture of program documents that determine the goals and development stages of the state in each area. The system will be linked to budget planning and will approve the direct responsibility of heads of state bodies for the implementation of the tasks. It is important to ensure implementation of the Supreme Council resolutions, implementation of national projects, introduction of project management of reforms. At this stage, it is the key task of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms," the President said.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also focused on the Strategic Development Plan of the country through to 2025, which should become the basis for further actions in the medium term, adding that a new development agenda will be formulated in this document.





He called the quality of primary data problematic, especially those related to departmental statistics. The transfer of the statistics committee to the administration of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms (ASPiR) should help improve the situation in this area.





It is necessary to develop reforms aimed at ensuring reliability of factual data and their high-quality interpretation, to use tools for processing big data in order to correctly model economic, demographic and other processes, build reliable forecasts for making verified decisions," the President said.





The ASPiR was instructed to substantively study this issue together with the Ministry of Digital Development and make specific proposals to drastically improve the situation.





During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also recalled that in the context of the "listening state" it is necessary to take into account independent judgments on the part of non-governmental organizations and individual citizens.





He proposed to form six ad hoc groups within the Council on each of the key areas of reforms, which, in addition to Council members, may include officials, representatives of public organizations, international and domestic independent experts.





The first group, led by Suma Chakrabarti, is to deal with the development of an effective macroeconomic policy, with such tasks as the efficacy of monetary and fiscal policies, the tax system, and financial sector sustainability.





The second group, headed by the head of the Presidential Administration Yerlan Koshanov, will work out issues of reforming the judicial and law enforcement systems. The President believes that huge work remains to be done in this direction, and cosmetic measures will no longer be possible.





A separate group will focus on "resetting" the social sphere.





A group for economic diversification will also be formed. Tokayev expressed his firm conviction that this is the only way for our country. At the same time, in his opinion, the really working mechanisms are still insufficient.





The work of the above two groups will be led by the Prime Minister.





In the fifth group, representatives of the Government and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" will tackle business regulation issues.





The sixth group, led by deputy head of the Presidential Administration, Timur Suleimenov, will tackle modern public administration and effective public services issues.





We are faced with the task of imparting a new quality to the state apparatus. It must have greater flexibility and authority in decision-making, take responsibility in order to achieve the desired results. Much depends on the introduction of modern digital technologies in this matter. Stagnation is unacceptable in it," Tokayev believes.





Next year, he emphasized, is the year of the 30th anniversary of our Independence.





“We ought to meet this memorable date not with festive events, but with concrete deeds,” the President concluded.













