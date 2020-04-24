Vice minister of healthcare named in Kazakhstan

By a decree of the Government of Kazakhstan, Byurabekova Lyudmila Vitalievna was appointed vice minister of healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Lyudmila Byurabekova was born in 1973 in Karaganda. In 1997, she graduated from the Karaganda State Medical Academy, in 2004 – from the Kazakhstan Institute of Pharmacy, and in 2014 – from the International Academy of Business.

She began her career in 2004 as a pharmacologist at the Makazhanov Karaganda Multidisciplinary Clinical Hospital.

In 2005-2007, she worked as chief specialist of the Karaganda Regional Health Department.

In 2007-2009, she was deputy head for Strategic Development and Drug Policy of the West Kazakhstan Regional Health Administration.

In 2009-2010, she was head of the department for monitoring pharmaceutical activity, quality and use of medicines of the Committee for Control of Medical and Pharmaceutical Activities of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 2010, she was deputy chair of the Committee for Control of Medical and Pharmaceutical Activities of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 2011, she was head of the Department of Strategic Development and Patient Safety of the Republican Children's Rehabilitation Center.

In 2011-2013, she was general manager, director of the Department of Organization of Medical Assistance of the National Medical Holding.

In 2013-2014, she worked as the head of the educational-clinical department of the Republican Center for Sanitary Aviation of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 2014, she was vice president of the Center for Medical Technology and Information Systems.

From 2014 to 2017, she was chief inspector, deputy head of the Medical Center of the Office of Presidential Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 2017-2019, she was chair of the Pharmacy Committee of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Since May 2019, she was chair of the Committee for Quality and Safety Control of Goods and Services of the Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan.

By a decree of the Government of Kazakhstan, Nadyrov Kamalzhan Talgatovich was relieved as vice minister of healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan in connection with his transfer to another job.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.