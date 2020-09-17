124 patients with COVID-19 are in serious condition in Kazakhstan

124 people with coronavirus are in serious condition, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the Telegram of the Health Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





At the moment, 4,409 people continue to receive treatment for coronavirus infection, including 37 children. There are 2,362 patients in hospitals, 2,047 at the outpatient treatment.





124 people are in serious condition, 20 are in extremely critical condition, 22 are on lung ventilators.





The Health Ministry informs that information on daily data and the total number of cases and deaths from coronavirus infection with a positive PCR test, as well as CVI with a negative PCR test, will be published on the official website and social pages of the department.





Information on the regions will be provided on a weekly basis at the press briefings by the official representative of the Health Ministry.





Besides, 37 deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus have been registered in Kazakhstan in the past seven days September 7-13, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.





Out of 37 new COVID-19 fatalities, 1 was registered in Nur-Sultan city, 1 in Almaty city, 4 in Shymkent city, 7 in Almaty region, 1 in Atyrau region, 6 in East Kazakhstan region, 2 in West Kazakhstan region, 4 in Kostanay region, 3 in Kyzylorda region, 6 in Pavlodar region, and 2 in Turkestan region, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the country to 1,671









Also, 8 more have been affected and 3 killed by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours. A total of 29,666 people have been affected by, 331 died of and 26,335 recovered from COVID-19-like pneumonia countrywide since August 1.





Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan has added 65 new cases of the coronavirus infection to the country’s caseload. East Kazakhstan has again reported the biggest number of new COVID-19 cases – 20.





3 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Nur-Sultan city, 2 – in Almaty city, 3 – in Akmola region, 1 – in Aktobe region, 3 – in Almaty region, 9 – in Atyrau region, 7 – in West Kazakhstan region, 5 – in Karaganda region, 2 – in Kostanay region, 1 – in Pavlodar region, 6 – in North Kazakhstan region, 3 – in Turkestan region.





In total, Kazakhstan has detected 106,920 cases of the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic. Of 106,920, 100,836 have successfully defeated the virus. COVID-19 has killed 1,634 people in the country.

