9 new COVID-19 cases added in Kazakhstan

18.04.2022, 08:45 8521
9 new COVID-19 cases added in Kazakhsta
Images | depositphotosl
Nine people were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection in the past day in two cities of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.
 
Seven and two fresh cases of the coronavirus infection were reported in the cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan, respectively.
 
The overall COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,305,396 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
 
Number of educational grants continues to grow in Kazakhstan

19.04.2022, 11:57 4841
Number of educational grants continues to grow in Kazakhstan
Images | KAZINFORM
This year Kazakhstan is expected to allocate grants for over 73,000 students, Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov revealed Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Minister Aimagambetov told the Government’s meeting that in addition to over 73,000 educational grants for HEIs there will be allocated 31,000 grants for colleges. He also stressed that the number of educational grants as well as students’ aid have doubled over the past years in Kazakhstan.
 
According to him, 70% of grants are to be allocated for technical majors. Special quotas are offered to students from low-income families.
 
Askhat Aimagambetov went on to add that presently there are over 1,1 million students in Kazakhstan. On average up to 300,000 students graduate from HEIs of the country annually.
 

In order to train highly skilled and competitive personnel we expand access to education and academic freedom, improve management system of HEIs, as well as involve potential employers in the process of training," the minister added.

 
Kazakhstan to create over 2 mln new jobs

19.04.2022, 11:35 4756
Kazakhstan to create over 2 mln new jobs
Images | KAZINFORM
 Over 2 million workplaces are to be created in Kazakhstan in the nearest future, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
At the Government’s session on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Smailov revealed over 2 million new jobs are to be created in the country as part of the implementation of national projects and the program aimed at raising the household income of Kazakhstanis.
 
The Premier said the domestic system of higher education needs a reboot in order to raise the competitiveness of Kazakhstani universities and reduce brain drain.
 
The head of the Kazakh Government stressed that training of personnel is one of the most pressing as new enterprises need highly skilled staff and specialists.
 

Development of industrial sector depends heavily on human capital and level of its qualification," he added.

 
Nur-Sultan covered with smoke. Possible causes named

18.04.2022, 16:30 5006
Nur-Sultan covered with smoke. Possible causes named
Images | Kazpravda.kz
Fires in Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions could cause smoke in Nur-Sultan, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Kazhydromet RSE.
 
It is reported that thick smog was observed in Nur-Sultan on April 18, 2022, the environmental monitoring posts of Kazhydromet recorded the following excesses of the maximum permissible concentrations of pollutants:
 
1) for hydrogen sulfide: 38 cases of excess within 1.1-3.2 MPC;
 
2) according to RM-2.5 (dust): 76 cases at the level of 1.1 - 2.2 MPC;
 
3) according to RM-10 (dust): 7 cases at the level of 1.1-1.2 MPC;
 
4) for nitric oxide: 30 cases of excess within 1.0-2.5 MPC;
 
5) for nitrogen dioxide: 53 cases of excess within 1.1-3.6 MPC.
 
The area of ??post No. 5 (Turan Avenue, 2/1) is most polluted by nitrogen dioxide, by hydrogen sulfide - in the area of ??post No. 8 (Koktal micro district), by PM-2.5 - in the area of ??post No. 6 (Akzhol street) and No. 7 (Turkestan street).
 

Observations on the state of atmospheric air in Nur-Sultan are carried out at 10 stationary posts, 6 of which are automatic and 4 are manual sampling posts. On April 16-17, according to the NASA map, fires were observed in Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions. These fires could have influence on the smoke observed today in the capital," the statement said.

 
It is noted that according to the forecast, unstable weather is expected in the coming days, it will mostly rain, on April 18, 20-21, wind is expected to increase to 15-20 m/s. At night, a gradual increase in air temperature to +5..+7 is forecast, during the day the temperature will drop from +15...+17 to +10...+12. 
 
Astana Opera Academy attendees to present two evenings of art songs

18.04.2022, 14:45 8616
Astana Opera Academy attendees to present two evenings of art songs
Images | Kazinform
On April 29 and 30, ASTANA OPERA International Opera Academy attendees will present to the capital’s audience two versions of the new concert program Masterpieces of Vocal Chamber Music. Young singers will perform art songs by famous composers: Debussy, Massenet, Strauss, Schubert, Tchaikovsky, Liszt, Rachmaninoff, Tosti and others, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Opera’s press service.
 
For the second time in a row, upcoming vocalists delight opera music fans with a double performance. Moreover, both concerts are yet again completely different from one another.
 
The opera academy attendees always prepare very seriously for their appearance in front of the audience and the repertoire of the works they perform differs significantly from Astana Opera’s other musical programs. Teachers and students focus on the viewers, striving to pleasantly surprise them with beautiful voices and an exclusive selection of works.
 

Acting lessons play an important role in the vocalists’ preparation. With the support of the leading actress of the Gorky State Academic Russian Drama Theatre Svetlana Fortuna, who shares the secrets of her profession with them and helps them to loosen up, the academy attendees reveal all their talents.
 

Any stage profession requires artistry to make a lasting impression on the audience," the teacher notes. "This is a necessary quality for any musical performer, but only for singers it is associated with acting artistry. As you know, Stanislavsky wrote his training system from the opera singer Fyodor Chaliapin. Now it is successfully used primarily in the drama theatre, and it is just beginning its return to the musical theatrical art. The goal of the Stanislavsky system is to educate actors in the ability to arbitrarily transfer mental activity into the mode of natural response to unrealistic stimuli. The more an opera singer has developed acting skills and psyche, the brighter the audience will be imbued with musical dramaturgy."

 
In addition to classes with vocal and acting coaches, young soloists learn the main operatic language – Italian, study vocal traditions, scenic movement, all with the aim of diverse development.
 

We not only research and improve our voice box, but also strive to study the disciplines directly related to the art of opera," Elmira Shpekbayeva, the ASTANA OPERA International Opera Academy attendee, says. "Our teacher Anatoli Goussev is a great professional who gave me a lot. I literally feel the changes taking place within myself: vocal growth, improvement of my technique, the emergence of confidence. After completing my studies at the academy, I would really like to perform at Astana Opera, because this is an opera house of international standard, where highly professional conductors and singers work. Most certainly, it would also be very interesting to perform at the foreign venues."

 
Her colleague, Talgat Allabirinov, studies with Francesco Medda and is also inspired by the opportunity to gain knowledge that is not available in other educational institutions in the country.
 

I thank my lucky stars to have passed the audition process for the ASTANA OPERA International Opera Academy and to study with teachers of such a level. Our Maestro explains how it is necessary to perform the works of this or that author, as all of them have their own specifics, structure and dynamics," the young performer shares. "My main goal is to become an opera singer, and this academy is a huge step towards achieving it."

 
It will be possible to attend the performances of the International Opera Academy on April 29 and 30 at Astana Opera’s Baiseitova Chamber Hall.
 
Mortgage subsidizing planned to be introduced in Kazakhstan

18.04.2022, 14:10 8326
Mortgage subsidizing planned to be introduced in Kazakhstan
Images | pexels.com
The Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan commented on the statement of the head of the department on the possibility of extending the 7-20-25 mortgage program, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to Kazinform.
 

The proposal to extend the mortgage program came from the business community. Today, according to the National Bank, there is a reserve of 500 billion tenge for the implementation of the program," the press service of the MIID said in response to a request from the news agency.

 
According to the authorized body, it is necessary to move from state regulation of the mortgage market to market development.
 

At the same time, given the current situation today in connection with the expected completion of the preferential mortgage program, the reduction of pension withdrawals and the lack of market products, we are considering the possibility of introducing mortgage subsidies as alternative measures," the MIID added.

 
Recall, the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kairbek Uskenbayev, said that the department had come up with a proposal to extend the program.
 

People and banks offer to continue this program. Now we are also raising this issue and submitting our proposals to the National Bank. But it is not yet known what the solution will be. We are still discussing this," Uskenbaev said at a briefing after the government meeting.

 
"Hunting for personal data of Kazakhstanis" - the National Bank warned about scammers

15.04.2022, 16:45 21076
"Hunting for personal data of Kazakhstanis" - the National Bank warned about scammers
Images | Depositphotos
The National Bank of Kazakhstan warns of the activation of scammers who, under the pretext of investigations into possible facts of fraudulent activities, present themselves as NBK employees and receive personal data of Kazakhstanis, Kazpravda.kz reports citing the press service of the bank.
 

Intruders, under various pretexts, convince citizens of the need to install mobile applications of second-tier banks or remote management services on personal mobile devices. After that, fraudsters get full remote access to smart-phone management, open accounts, issue loans and steal money," the report says.

 
It is important to note that in the course of a telephone conversation, scammers insist on the transfer of personal and confidential data (amounts stored on the account, SMS and CVV codes).
 

To obtain information on the personal data of users, fraudsters use all available methods of social engineering, including the provision of fake documents. They falsify documents confirming the identity of NBK employees, as well as letters or certificates on monetary transactions with funds from citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan," added at the National Bank.

 
The data obtained is used for the purpose of stealing and causing significant material damage to citizens.
 
The press service also reminded that the National Bank of Kazakhstan:
 
- does not service the accounts of individuals, does not conduct cash settlements and transactions with individuals;
 
- does not make calls to individuals regarding fraudulent actions with accounts of citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan, compromise of personal data and attempts to obtain loans in second-tier banks;
 
- Accounts with the NBK may be opened solely to record operations of the National Bank, second-tier banks and a limited number of legal entities.
 
In case of receiving suspicious letters or similar calls "from the National Bank", it is necessary to contact law enforcement agencies, the press service added.
 
Map of division of towns and districts into Karaganda and Ulytau regions is presented

15.04.2022, 15:20 20716
Map of division of towns and districts into Karaganda and Ulytau regions is presented
Images | Kazpravda.kz
It became known which towns and districts can enter the Ulytau region, which will be created at the instruction of the Head of State. At the XII extraordinary session of the Karaganda regional maslikhat, a new administrative-territorial division of the region was discussed, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the akimat of the Karaganda region.
 
It is proposed to include the towns Zhezkazgan, Karazhal, Satpaev, Zhanaarka and Ulytau districts in the Ulytau region. The population will be 227,200 people.
 
The towns Karaganda, Balkhash, Saran, Temirtau, Shakhtinsk and Priozersk, as well as seven districts will remain in the Karaganda region: Abay, Aktogay, Bukhar-Zhyrau, Karkaraly, Nurinsky, Osakarovsky and Shetsky. With a population of 1,145,000 people.
 

An algorithm has been developed in the region to resolve issues of the administrative-territorial structure for the creation of the Ulytau region. In Zhezkazgan, Karazhal, Satpaev, Zhanaarka and Ulytau districts, on April 12–13, town and regional sessions of maslikhats were held on the issue of including the above districts into the Ulytau region being formed. At the end of the sessions, relevant joint acts were received," Azamat Mukanov, head of the economy department, reported.

 
According to him, a positive opinion of scientists has been received on the expediency of dividing the region. Scientific expertise was done at the Karaganda State University named after. E. A. Buketov.
 
Relevant economic calculations for the ongoing transformations have been carried out.
 
Proposals will be submitted to the government to change the boundaries of the Karaganda region. Schematic map projects have been developed.
 

The decision has been verified. The division of the region has been considered from all sides. The opinions of the residents have been taken into account," Zhenis Kasymbek, akim of the Karaganda region, emphasized.

 
Recall that on March 16, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, addressing the people of Kazakhstan, announced the initiative to create a new, Ulytau region with a center in Zhezkazgan.
 
Previously, a map of the division of districts into East Kazakhstan and Abay regions was presented.
 
Meanwhile, Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantirov said that the amount of funds needed to create new regions in Kazakhstan has not yet been determined.
 
12 new coronavirus infections detected in Kazakhstan last day

15.04.2022, 09:15 19571
12 new coronavirus infections detected in Kazakhstan last day
Images | pexels.com
Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.
 
3 new cases were recorded in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 6 in the city of Almaty, 2 in East Kazakhstan region, and 1 in Karaganda region, bringing the country’s COVID-19 tally to 1,305,355.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
