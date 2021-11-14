Air flights launched between Kazakhstan and Kuwait

More than KZT 324 billion has been paid to Kazakhstanis in the form of benefits for disability and loss of a breadwinner since the beginning of the year, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



From January to October 2021, 257.9 billion tenge was allocated from the republican budget for the payment of state social benefits for disability, and 66.5 billion tenge for the loss of a breadwinner.



In October 2021, 25.5 billion tenge was allocated from the republican budget for the payment of state social benefits for disability, and 6.7 billion tenge for the loss of a breadwinner.



As of November 1, 2021, the number of recipients of state social benefits for disability is 524.5 thousand people, in case of loss of a breadwinner - 149.7 thousand people.



The amount of state social benefits for disability and loss of breadwinner depends on the category and cause of disability, the number of dependents of the deceased breadwinner, as well as on the subsistence level established by the law "On the Republican Budget" for the corresponding financial year.



As of November 1, 2021, the average size of state social benefits for disability amounted to 48 690 tenge, state social benefits in case of loss of a breadwinner - 44 793 tenge.



Source: Kazpravda.kz



