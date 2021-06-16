Almaty bus stops to be announced in three languages

Audio announcements of stops in three languages: Kazakh, Russian and English, will be introduced in the municipal transport of Almaty.





Announcements will be made in buses and subway. Now we are recording them in a studio. We will launch the announcements on buses of Almaty within a month. We will start with the long routes, mostly those across the tourist points. Eventually, we are going to cover the entire transport," said Kamila Lukpanova, Director of the Visit Almaty tourist information center.





Besides, the Visit Almaty center distributes posters, leaflets, and making navigation in three languages, including at the Almaty International Airport.









