Almost 198 thousand unemployed people registered in Kazakhstan at the end of March

Almost 198 thousand unemployed people were registered in Kazakhstan at the end of March, the statistics agency reports.
The number of registered unemployed people at the end of March 2021 amounted to 197.8 thousand," the report said.
43.2 thousand job seekers applied to employment agencies.
Source: KazTAG
