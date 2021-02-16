Another university deprived of general license

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan continues reducing the number of universities providing poor education quality. All checks are carried out strictly in accordance with applicable law. The universities are given time to eliminate the identified violations, the MES press service reported.

So, last year, the Committee for quality assurance in education and science of the MES carried out inspections at the Kazakh Medical University of Continuing Education, in which gross violations were revealed. Including such as the lack of provision of the educational process in the bachelor's, master's, doctoral studies, university residency with the required teaching staff, an appropriate resource base, inconsistence of a number of other important indicators with the established minimum standards.

Following the audit in July 2020, the university's license was suspended, and the university was given time to eliminate violations. However, during the re-inspection it was found that KazMUNO did not fulfill the instructions of the committee and continued to work with gross violations.

People’s life and health depend on the quality of future doctors’ training. In this case, we had to go to court, and closing of the KazMUNO was considered both by the court and by the MES Committee. According to the resolution of the Specialized Interdistrict Administrative Court of Almaty, the Kazakh Medical University of Continuing Education was fined with deprivation of general license," explained Gulzat Kobenova, the head of the mentioned MES Committee.

The court resolution on the general license revocation comes into force in 10 working days, and the university will be obliged to stop educational activities.













