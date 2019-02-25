Around 7 thousand teachers to hold lessons in English from Sept 1

Since the beginning of the academic year, about two thousand Kazakhstan’s schools have been partially transferred to the English language of instruction. This was reported by Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Askhat Aitmagambetov.





In this regard, it is planned about two thousand schools (41%) will switch to teaching in English in 2018-2019. Thus, one or four lessons will be held in the English language.





According to him, due to special methodology, the teaching will include some stages the study of terminology, then 25% of the program, then 50%, then 75%, then it reached 100%. Therefore, it is necessary to take into account the very preparation of students should be taken into account.





It is planned in 2019-2020 years 65 % of educational organizations will switch to teaching in English. Around 12 thousand of teachers will be involved in this process. We are interested in quantity transition to teaching in English," the Vice minister explained.









