Coronavirus latest: Eight people died from coronavirus in 24 hrs in Kazakhstan

The Ministry of Health published updates on the incidence of coronavirus and CVI pneumonia in Kazakhstan for today, December 2.





According to the Ministry, 8 people died from coronavirus infection in a day.





At the moment, 13 707 people continue treatment for coronavirus infection, including 967 children. There are 3 492 patients in hospitals, 10 215 outpatients. 223 people are in serious condition, 32 are of extreme severity, 30 are on ALV", it is updated.





Over the past day, 232 cases of CVI pneumonia were recorded, 1 death and 119 recoveries.





In total, since August 1, the following have been registered: cases - 42 447, lethal cases - 444, recoveries - 30 681.





Number of registered CVI cases per day in Kazakhstan increased by another 770





In Kazakhstan, the number of people infected with CVI increased by another 770 per day, the operational HQ of the State Commission reporting on the epidemiological situation in the country at 00:00 on December 2.





Over the past day, 770 people with positive PCR for coronavirus have been identified in Kazakhstan," the update says.





Cases by regions: Nur-Sultan - 66, Almaty - 42, Shymkent - 9, Akmola region - 90, Almaty region - 29, Atyrau region - 25, East Kazakhstan region - 141, Zhambyl region - 15, West Kazakhstan region - 29, Karaganda region - 20, Kostanay region - 84, Kyzylorda region - 1, Mangistau region - 1, Pavlodar region - 106, North Kazakhstan region - 107, Turkestan region - 5.





In total, 133 118 cases are on record in the country.





Over the past day, the Operational HQ of the State Commission added, 499 people in Kazakhstan have recovered from coronavirus infection.





Another 689 CVI cases recorded in Kazakhstan per day





In Kazakhstan, the number of people infected with CVI has grown by another 689 per day, the operational HQ of the State Commission updating on the epidemiological situation in the country as at 00:00 on December 1.





Over the past day, 689 people with positive PCR for coronavirus have been registered in Kazakhstan," it is updated.





Cases by regions: Nur-Sultan - 40, Almaty - 52, Shymkent - 2, Akmola region - 90, Aktobe region - 4, Almaty region - 34, Atyrau region - 19, East Kazakhstan region - 73, Zhambyl region - 15, West Kazakhstan region - 39, Karaganda region - 21, Kostanay region - 88, Kyzylorda region - 3, Pavlodar region - 94, North Kazakhstan region - 110, Turkestan region - 5.





In total, 132,348 cases are on record in the country.





Over the past day in Kazakhstan, 402 people have recovered from coronavirus infection.





The Operational HQ of the State Commission also reported that over the past day, 68 cases of COVID pneumonia were recorded and 27 recoveries.





In total, since August 1, the following have been registered: cases - 42,215, deaths - 443, recoveries - 30,562.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.