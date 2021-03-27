Coronavirus latest: One more area moves into ‘red zone’ in Kazakhstan

One more area of the country has been placed in the 'red zone' on the State’s COVID-19 spread map as of March 25, 2021.

Atyrau region has entered the 'red zone' on the COVID-19 spread map joining Nur-Sultan, Almaty cities and Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions.

Aktobe, Almaty, and Karaganda regions are put in the 'yellow zones' for the spread of COVID-19.

The remaining regions are in the COVID-19 'green zone'.

Extra COVID-19 beds added as Almaty city remains in 'red zone'

The number of beds for patients with the coronavirus infection has been increased in Almaty since the city is in the ‘red zone’, representative of the Public Health Department of the city Laura Myrzagali said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Since March 1, Almaty city has seen an increase in the number of fresh infections. Due to that, the number of COVID-19 beds has been increased from 3,400 up to 5,000. In the past 24 hours, Almaty city has reported 230 new patients with the coronavirus infection. 100 patients have been released from the infectious facilities after making full recovery," Ms Myrzagali said during the online press briefing.

In addition, according to her, the Public Health Department unveiled a headquarters during the holidays in order to keep the epidemiological situation stable.

It bears to remind that Almaty city has been in the ‘red zone’ since March 10, 2021. Due to that, new curbs were announced in the city on March 21-28. The city authorities suspended the operations of shopping malls and markets and limited the working hours of public transport.

Kazakhstan has added 1,105 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

Almaty city has reported the biggest number of fresh COVID-19 cases over the past day – 341. Coming in second is Nur-Sultan with 195 daily cases. The third highest number of daily infections has been recorded in Almaty region – 104.

Karaganda and West Kazakhstan regions have seen 92 and 76 daily COVID-19 cases, respectively.

65 more cases have been reported in Atyrau region, 50 in Aktobe region, 45 in Akmola region, 40 in Kostanay region, 25 in Pavlodar region, 22 in Shymkent city, 19 in East Kazakhstan region, 10 in Zhambyl region, 7 North Kazakhstan region, 5 in Mangistau region as well as in Turkestan region, and 4 in Kyzylorda region.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 236,200.

COVID-19-like pneumonia kills 2 in Kazakhstan over past day

6 more have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs in the country.

2 more deaths and 153 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia have also been reported in Kazakhstan over the past day.

Since August 1, 2020, Kazakhstan has reported a total of 50,152 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. 46,864 recovered and 669 died from the disease nationwide.

Notably, the country has reported 1,105 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past day.

307 patients with severe COVID-19 treated in Kazakhstan

As of March 25, 2021, 22,124 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan,the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan reports.

Of the 22,124, hospital treatment is provided to 6,731 and home treatment to 15,393.

Nationwide, the number of patients with severe COVID-19 is 307 and that of patients with critical COVID-19 is 76. COVID-19 patients connected to ventilators stand at 39.

Notably, the country has reported 1,105 fresh daily COVID-19 cases. 835 people have beaten the virus over the past day.

10 coronavirus patients in Almaty in critical condition

118 coronavirus patients remain at the intensive care unit, 10 are in critical condition," head of the healthcare department of Almaty, director of telemedicine centre Laura Myrzagali told an online briefing.

As stated there, 2,246 patients are staying at hospitals as of today. 238 were admitted to the hospital in the past 24 hours. 98 patients were discharged, while 11 died, including people older than 70.

She also stressed that the number of COVID-19 beds has doubled in the city. Notably, the vaccination at shopping malls and markets is being debated.

Over 20 thou given second shots of COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

The number of people vaccinated with the second shots of the COVID-10 vaccine has totaled 20,504 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Commission, the number of those received the first shots of the vaccine stands at 107,341 in Kazakhstan. The second shots have so far been administered to 20,504 people in the country.

Notably, the vaccination of health workers in the country kicked off on February 1, 2021, while that of other population groups at risk began on March 1, 2021.





2 Kazakhstanis return from Istanbul, Kyiv, test positive for COVID-19





Two nationals of Kazakhstan who had returned home from Istanbul and Kyiv on March 23 tested positive for the coronavirus infection, the Interdepartmental commission fighting the spread of COVID-19 said.





42 international flights from Germany, Italy, the Republic of Maldives, the Republic of Korea, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Mongolia, Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on March 24.





Of 5,176 passengers onboard of those flights, only 43 had no PCR test certificates.





22 flights with 2,813 passengers onboard (2,781 with PCR tests, 32 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Almaty city.





7 flights with 727 passengers onboard (716 with PCR tests, 11 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city.





9 flights with 1,115 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Shymkent city.





3 flights with 471 passengers (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Aktau city.





1 flight with 50 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Uralsk city.





All those without PCR tests have been tested for COVIV-19 and are awaiting for the results at a special quarantine facility.





Of 32 nationals of Kazakhstan who returned home earlier without PCR tests, two tested positive for COVID-19. They returned home via Istanbul-Almaty and Kyiv-Nur-Sultan flights.

