COVID-19: Kazakhstan reports 76 new cases

76 new COVID-19 cases have been spotted across Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reported.
The recent COVID-19 cases by city/region: 20 in Nur-Sultan city, 3 in Almaty city, 2 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 3 in Almaty region, 5 in Atyrau region, 28 in East Kazakhstan region, 2 in West Kazakhstan region, 4 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 5 in North Kazakhstan region, bringing the total COVID-19 caseload in the country to 107,450.
COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 364 more in Kazakhstan
364 more have been affected by and 66 recovered from pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours.
A total of 31,532 people have been affected by, 345 have died of and 26,805 have recovered from COVID-19-like pneumonia countrywide since August 1.
Health ministry provides update on COVID-19 patients
A total of 3,524 COVID-19 patients, including 32 children, are receiving treatment across Kazakhstan, the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan reports.
Out of 3,524 people receiving treatment for COVID-19, 1,868 are in-patients and 1,656 - out-patients.
There are 101 and 14 patients with severe and critical COVID-19, respectively across the country. 20 patients are connected to ventilators.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.