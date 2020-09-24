COVID-19: Kazakhstan reports 76 new cases

76 new COVID-19 cases have been spotted across Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reported.





The recent COVID-19 cases by city/region: 20 in Nur-Sultan city, 3 in Almaty city, 2 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 3 in Almaty region, 5 in Atyrau region, 28 in East Kazakhstan region, 2 in West Kazakhstan region, 4 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 5 in North Kazakhstan region, bringing the total COVID-19 caseload in the country to 107,450.





COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 364 more in Kazakhstan





364 more have been affected by and 66 recovered from pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours.





A total of 31,532 people have been affected by, 345 have died of and 26,805 have recovered from COVID-19-like pneumonia countrywide since August 1.





Health ministry provides update on COVID-19 patients





A total of 3,524 COVID-19 patients, including 32 children, are receiving treatment across Kazakhstan, the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan reports.





Out of 3,524 people receiving treatment for COVID-19, 1,868 are in-patients and 1,656 - out-patients.





There are 101 and 14 patients with severe and critical COVID-19, respectively across the country. 20 patients are connected to ventilators.













