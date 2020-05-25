COVID-19: Kazakhstan reports more recoveries

More people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.









42 patients have been released from infectious hospitals after fully recovering from the COVID-19, including 8 in Nur-Sultan city, 7 in Almaty city, 2 in Shymkent, 4 in Atyrau region, 3 in Turkestan region, 4 in Aktobe region, 8 in Mangistau region, 2 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Akmola region, and 3 in Kostanay region. The number of people who have recovered from the COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has totaled 3,885, including 672 in Nur-Sultan city, 1,118 in Almaty city, 213 in Shymkent city, 97 in Akmola region, 168 in Aktobe region, 150 in Almaty region, 207 in Atyrau region, 36 in East Kazakhstan region, 155 in Zhambyl region, 210 in West Kazakhstan region, 170 in Karaganda region, 53 in Kostanay region, 221 in Kyzylorda region, 79 in Mangistau region, 141 in Pavlodar region, 29 in North Kazakhstan region, and 166 in Turkestan region.





The number of registered cases of the coronavirus infection has amounted to 7,597 in Kazakhstan. The novel virus has killed 35 people in the country.





