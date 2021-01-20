COVID-19 Live Updates: 312 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

24,894 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of January 19, the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.

6,485 patients are staying at hospitals, 18,409 are receiving outpatient treatment.

312 patients are in critical condition, 61 are in extremely severe condition and 49 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 999 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the total caseload to 170,098.

As of January 19, six areas in Kazakhstan are in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi confirmed Tuesday.

While speaking at the Government’s session, Minister Tsoi revealed that Nur-Sultan city as well as Akmola, Atyrau, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘red zone’.

Since the start of the pandemic the country [Kazakhstan] has registered 170,098 cases of the coronavirus infection. 46,866 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. 154,449 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection and 34,656 people have beat the COVID-like pneumonia. The coronavirus infection has killed 2,424 people, while the coronavirus-like pneumonia has claimed lives of 642. In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 999 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection and 18 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia," Minister Tsoi said.

In his words, the ministry constantly monitors the epidemiological situation countrywide. Three areas, namely Kostanay and Pavlodar regions as well as Nur-Sultan city have recently moved from the ‘yellow zone’ to the ‘red zone’.

He also added that two regions – Almaty and Karaganda regions – have moved from the ‘green zone’ to the ‘yellow zone’. As a result, six areas in Kazakhstan are in the ‘red zone’ as of January 19, including the city of Nur-Sultan as well as Akmola, Atyrau, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions, while West Kazakhstan, Almaty, and Karaganda regions are in the ‘yellow zone. The rest of the regions are in the ‘green’ zone.

COVID-like pneumonia: 18 new cases, 2 deaths in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has recorded 18 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past day. Unfortunately, the disease claimed lives of two people in the past day as well, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

43 people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Two people have died of the COVID-like pneumonia countrywide.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 46,866 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 34,656 patients have fully recovered. The disease has claimed lives of 542 people across the country.

