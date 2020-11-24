COVID-19, pneumonia update as of 22 November 2020

Daily reported cases of COVID-19 down to 756 in Kazakhstan





756 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, down from 822 reported in a previous day, coronavirus2020.kz reprts.





East Kazakhstan region still leads among other cities and regions in the number of COVID-19 cases reported on a daily basis. The region has reported 198 fresh COVID-19 cases over the past day, 29 cases down than a day before.





Rounding out the top 3 cities and regions with highest numbers of new daily COVID-19 cases are Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions – 93 and 91, accordingly.





Kostanay region has reported the fourth highest number of COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours – 75.





Nur-Sultan city follows with 59 fresh cases of COIVD-19.





The double-digit fresh COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Akmola region – 56, the city of Almaty – 52, West Kazakhstan region – 43, Almaty region – 26, Karaganda region – 18, Atyrau region – 13, and Zhambyl region – 10.





Aktobe region has reported 6 COVID-19 cases over the past day, the city of Shymkent as well as Turkestan region – 5, Kyzylorda region – 4, and Mangistau region – 2.





The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 125,466.





COVID-19-like pneumonia: 2 more fatalities reported in Kazakhstan





Pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs has affected 157 in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours.





2 deaths and 99 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia have been reported in the country over the past day.





Since August 1, COVID-19-like pneumonia has affected a total of 41,159 Kazakhstanis. 427 people have succumbed to the disease so far. As of today, the country’s COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries stand at 30,059.





Kazakh Health Ministry updates COVID-19 numbers





11,191 people, including 614 children, are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan reports.





Of 11,191 COVID-19 patients, 3,165 are being treated as in-patients, and 8,026 – as out-patients. The numbers of those with severe and critical COVID-19 stand at 214 and 29, accordingly. Those put on ventilators number 23.





Kazakhstan adds more COVID-19 recoveries, total at 112,292





Kazakhstan has added 397 more recovered cases of COVID-19 over the past day.





The highest number of daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in North Kazakhstan region – 158. East Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions have reported the second and third highest COVID-19 recovered cases – 64 and 49, respectively.





35 fresh COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in Akmola region, 33 – in Nur-Sultan city, 20 – in Pavlodar region, 17 – in the city of Almaty, 10 – in West Kazakhstan region as well as in Karaganda region, and 1 – in Atyrau region.





















This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.