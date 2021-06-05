COVID Digest: 527 coronavirus patients in critical condition

24,797 (24,069 coronavirus positive and 728 coronavirus negative) people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of today, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.





9,208 patients are staying at hospitals, 572 of them are in critical condition, 124 in extremely critical condition, while 75 are on life support.





7 died from COVID-19-like pneumonia





As of June 2 Kazakhstan recorded 103 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.





Since August 1 Kazakhstan recorded 55,580 cases, 927 deaths and 51,469 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia.





Kazakh capital and Karaganda region still in COVID-19 ‘red zone’





Kazakh capital and Karaganda region are still in the COVID-19 ‘red zone’ as of today, June 4, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.





The city of Almaty, Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Pavlodar regions remain in the ‘yellow zone’, while Shymkent city, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan and North Kazakhstan region are in the ‘green zone’.





As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,319 new COVID-19 cases more.





1,319 new COVID-19 cases, total caseload stands at 391,695





Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,319 new COVID-19 cases more, coronavirus2002.kz reads.





222 fresh cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 184 in Almaty, 46 in Shymkent, 75 in Akmola region, 27 in Aktobe region, 53 in Almaty region, 64 in Atyrau region, 90 in East Kazakhstan, 23 in Zhambyl region, 89 in West Kazakhstan, 254 in Karaganda region, 38 in Kostanay region, 9 in Kyzylorda region, 44 in Mangistau region, 61 in Pavlodar region, 20 in North Kazakhstan, 20 in Turkestan region, raising the country’s tally to 391,695.













