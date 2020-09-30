Data on pneumonia incidence and mortality in Kazakhstan per day released

The data on incidence and mortality from pneumonia in Kazakhstan per day (as of September 28) has been released, Coronavirus2020.kz reporting.





It is reported that over the past day, 38 cases of pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection and 1 death were recorded. 21 people recovered.





In total, since August 1, the following have been registered: cases - 32,490, deaths - 350, recoveries - 27057.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.