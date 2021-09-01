Deputy commander of military unit near Taraz: Ammunition should not have exploded

The deputy commander of the military unit 28349 located near Taraz, Ruslan Dzhilkibayev, said that the ammunition should not have exploded, report the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Engineering ammunition, which was in the burned-out storage facility, according to their technical characteristics, should not have exploded. Therefore, the fire brigade of the military unit made a decision to localize the fire, and fire brigades of the traffic police were involved in the operation," Dzhilkibayev said.

The fire brigade of the military unit started extinguishing the fire from the very first minutes. The rest of the personnel helped evacuate the residents of nearby houses, were involved in cordoning off the area of the incident, strengthening the protection of other objects of the military unit. All servicemen of the unit of about 100 people were involved in the operation," he said.

















This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.