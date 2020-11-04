Detention of ex-Minister of Health: Birtanov suspected of embezzling budget funds

Ex-Minister of Health Yelzhan Birtanov is suspected of embezzling budget funds on an especially large amount, the press service of the Financial Monitoring Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

The Economic Investigation Service of the Financial Monitoring Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan is investigating a criminal case against the former Minister of Health, Birtanov Ye. A. on the fact of embezzling budget funds on an especially large amount," the message says.

According to the department, in relation to Birtanov Ye.A. the court authorized a preventive measure in the form of detention. Other information in the interests of the investigation is not subject to disclosure.

Recall that the information that the former Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yelzhan Birtanov was detained on suspicion of misappropriation or embezzlement of entrusted property appeared in a number of media on October 31. An unknown document was circulating in messengers, where it was reported that the ex-head of the Ministry of Health was detained and placed in the temporary detention center in Nur-Sultan.

Yelzhan Birtanov headed the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan from January 2017 to June 2020. In the summer of 2020, he contracted coronavirus infection, resigned for health reasons and left the post of minister.

On July 10, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at an expanded meeting of the Government, instructed to check the activities of the Social Medical Insurance Fund and the single distributor SK-Pharmacia. An investigation began, during which the former head of SK-Pharmacy Berik Sharip and the former vice minister of health Olzhas Abishev were detained.

















This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.