Dimash Kudaibergen will be int’l competition jury member

Images | instagram.com/kudaibergenov.dimash/
“Hello dear friends! 19-25 August, annual international competition New Wave will take place, where I’ll be a jury member, and also present something completely new. Come to the New Wave! I will be waiting for you!" – the singer wrote on his Instagram account.
Source: Kazpravda.kz
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.