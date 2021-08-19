Система Orphus

Dimash Kudaibergen will be int’l competition jury member

18.08.2021 2701
Images | instagram.com/kudaibergenov.dimash/
The world famous Kazakhstan singer Dimash Kudaibergen will be a jury member of the international competition New Wave.

“Hello dear friends! 19-25 August, annual international competition New Wave will take place, where I’ll be a jury member, and also present something completely new. Come to the New Wave! I will be waiting for you!" – the singer wrote on his Instagram account.

Source: Kazpravda.kz


 
