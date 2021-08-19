Dimash Kudaibergen will be int’l competition jury member

Images | instagram.com/kudaibergenov.dimash/

The world famous Kazakhstan singer Dimash Kudaibergen will be a jury member of the international competition New Wave.





“Hello dear friends! 19-25 August, annual international competition New Wave will take place, where I’ll be a jury member, and also present something completely new. Come to the New Wave! I will be waiting for you!" – the singer wrote on his Instagram account.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.