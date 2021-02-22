Ecology Ministry to conduct unscheduled inspection at ArcelorMittal Temirtau

The Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan will conduct an unscheduled inspection of ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC.





The reason for the check is due to the fact that the Ecology Department in the Karaganda region recorded the fact that the permissible standards for emissions of pollutants into the atmosphere were exceeded," the ministry's press service explained.





According to the information of the department, on February 19 at 16:30 on the converter #2 during the blowdown there was a collapse of dust adhered to the walls of the press scrubber of the primary gas cleaning. The melting was stopped immediately.





We also inform you that the Ministry of Ecology shares the concern of citizens about the ecological situation in the region. In this regard, prompt measures will be taken in relation to such facts. Following the results of the inspection, based on the principles of openness and impartiality, the Ministry of Ecology plans to hold a press conference," the ministry stated.





It is noted that according to the new Environmental Code, large enterprises must introduce the best available technologies (BAT), that is, modern filters to reduce the level of emissions as much as possible. This requirement is enshrined in law and comes into force this year.





At the same time, we inform you that in October 2019 the Ministry of Ecology signed a memorandum with this company to reduce emissions by 30% until 2023. During the last meeting with the participation of the region's public, Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev demanded that in April the leadership of ArcelorMittal Temirtau presented the strategies to reduce emissions with a specific plan and figures," the ministry added.













