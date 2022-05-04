Eid Al Fitr lights up hearts of Muslims with faith - President Tokayev

Images | unsplash.coml

The fifth annual Job Fair 2022 for Kazakh students took place at the University College London (UCL) in a hybrid format. The event was co-hosted by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK, the Kazakhstan PhD Association in the UK and the UCL Kazakh Society.

The Job Fair is an annual event traditionally hosted by the Embassy, where Kazakh students in the UK communicate directly with representatives of leading Kazakh and foreign employer companies, the official website of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland reads.

Around fifty Kazakh students from all over the UK attended the fair in London. Most of them are holders of the Bolashak international scholarship, doing their master’s degrees. Samruk Kazyna sovereign wealth fund, Air Astana, Kazatomprom, the Astana International Financial Centre’s Bureau for Continuing Professional Development (AIFC BCPD), Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund and such international companies as Seven Pillars and Citibank took part in the job fair as potential employers.

In his welcome address, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK Erlan Idrissov focused on the deep reforms taking place in Kazakhstan aimed at building a New Kazakhstan and at the further comprehensive democratisation and ensuring the prosperity of the society. He highlighted that the state prioritises the support and promotion of youth, which is manifested through the recently created Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve, which is increasingly used for making appointments for key positions in Kazakhstan.

The representative of the AIFC A-Pro project of the AIFC BCPD Dilda Ismailova made a presentation about the AIFC structure, the role of the BCPD in the organisation’s ecosystem and training and internship opportunities for students.

Potential employers from Samruk-Kazyna, Air Astana, Damu, Kazatomprom, Citibank and AIFC hosted master classes, case studies and interviews to determine the most suitable candidates for vacant positions.

In addition to official presentations, the participants had the opportunity to meet in person and ask questions to representatives of employer companies, take part in solving various cases, and pass a preliminary interview for vacant positions.

Air Astana national carrier also sponsored a raffle, in which three economy class return tickets from the UK to Kazakhstan were drawn.



