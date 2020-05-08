Government Commission created for eliminating consequences of flooding of settlements in Turkistan region

By order of the Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Government Commission was created to eliminate the consequences of flooding of settlements in the Maktaaral district of Turkistan region.





The commission chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar includes the heads of central and local executive authorities.





The commission was tasked to assess the damage and eliminate the effects of flooding, as well as to restore the engineering, transport, social infrastructure and housing and provide social support to the affected population.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.