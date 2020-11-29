Health Minister: Epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan is growing worse

In Kazakhstan, the epidemiological situation is deteriorating, Kazpravda.kz correspondent refers to the Health Minister, Alexei Tsoi, stating it at the briefing in the CCS.





Coronavirus incidence tends to worsen. As of November 27, 129,213 people with a positive COVID-19 test result and 41,756 cases with a negative result were registered. Today, Kazakhstan is in the yellow zone, i.e. moderate risk zone," - said Tsoi.





According to him, 5 regions remain in the high-risk, or in the red zone, where strict restrictive measures are applied: East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Akmola regions.





At the end of the week, 3 regions moved from the yellow to the red zone: Pavlodar, Kostanay, Akmola regions.





Almaty is in the yellow zone. The rest of the regions are in the green zone. In November, compared to October, a 3.7 times rise is observed in CVI incidence in the country due to the grown incidence in 5 regions that are currently in the red zone, where 70% of all cases in the republic are registered, the minister added.

















