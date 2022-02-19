Система Orphus

How many Kazakhstanis died in medical facilities during January tragedy

18.02.2022, 17:27 6266
Images | Facebook/Shelepova
Chairman of the Committee for Medical and Pharmaceutical Control of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bauyrzhan Bayserkin at a briefing in the CCS told how many people were injured during the January riots in the country, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.

“Over the entire period of the state of emergency, 2,740 victims applied to the medical organizations for help. 1,843 people received outpatient care, 897 people were hospitalized. 188 people were in the intensive care unit. To date, 891 patients have been discharged. 177 people died in medical organizations. Today, 6 people are being treated in hospitals and continue treatment: 3 in Almaty and 3 in Kyzylorda, 1 of them is in serious condition, he has a bullet wound, and he receives treatment,” Bauyrzhan Baiserkin said.

In three regions, he added, minors were affected. Two died from a bullet wound in Almaty, 7 were hospitalized with various gunshot wounds. 4 minors are in Almaty, 2 in Almaty region and 1 in Zhambyl region.

“Also, one pregnant woman suffered from gas spraying in the Almaty region. In general, during this period there were attacks on 20 healthcare facilities: 5 hospitals, 1 PHC facility, 14 pharmacies, which were located in Almaty. During this period, 7 medical workers suffered: 5 of them in Almaty and one in Shymkent and one in Almaty region. 46 ambulances were damaged. The largest number of them are in Almaty - 32 cars and 4 cars are beyond repair. During the state of emergency, about 360 doses of blood were delivered from the capital to the republican blood center in Almaty to create a reserve in case of further aggravation of the situation,” the speaker noted.
 
Red zone for CVI reduced in Kazakhstan

18.02.2022, 15:24 6086
A matrix of the epidemiological situation on coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of February 18 has been presented, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the IDC for non-spread of COVID-19.

According to the matrix, Akmola and Kostanay regions left the red zone for coronavirus, and the West Kazakhstan region moved into the green zone.

The red zone includes: Almaty, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions.

The yellow zone: Nur-Sultan, Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda regions.

The green zone: Shymkent, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Turkestan regions.

According to the matrix, Kazakhstan is in the yellow zone for coronavirus.
 
Kazakh film wins Grand Prix at Berlinale

17.02.2022, 14:22 8961
The film "Scheme" by Kazakh director Farhat Sharipov won the Grand Prix in the Generation section (film competition for children and teenagers) of the Berlinale International Film Festival, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
This was announced yesterday at the awards ceremony for the participants of the festival. The award was received by director Farhat Sharipov.
 

I would like to thank the film crew for their trust and work. I also would like to thank the actors who starred in the film and the Berlinale team that invited us to the festival. We are happy to participate in this program, because our film is about teenagers and for teenagers," said Farhat Sharipov.

 
The film is based on the personal stories of teenagers who came to the casting. It should be noted that director Farhat Sharipov always tries to cover the truth of life.
 
The shooting of the film, which began in the fall of 2020, took place mainly in Almaty. The main roles were played by young actors Victoria Romanova and Tair Svintsov. It should be noted that this is their first role. The director of photography was Alexander Plotnikov, the production designer was Alexey Shindin. Producer - Dina Zhumabek.
 
Recall that the film "Scheme" was filmed by Medeor on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the support of the National Film Support Center.
 
The film's release date is scheduled for autumn 2022.
 
4 die of COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan over past day

17.02.2022, 11:16 9136
Images | pexels.com
59 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.
 
Countrywide, four COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 62 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.
 
Kazakhstan has so far reported 87,716 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. The death toll stands at 5,317. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has totaled 81,249 in the country.
 
97 COVID-19 patients on lung ventilation in Kazakhstan
 
42,319 people are being treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.
 
Of the 42,319 COVID-19 patients, 5,684 are in-patients, and 36,635 are out-patients.
 
They also include 299 severe patients, 126 critical patients, and 97 patients on lung ventilation.
 
Notably, the country has logged 1,349 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 4,326 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.
 
Qazaqstan TV channel to air interview with President Tokayev

16.02.2022, 17:44 13126
Images | ptrkkz
Qazaqstan TV channel is expected to air an interview with Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the Television and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan.
 
According to the Telegram channel, the interview with President Tokayev will be aired by the TV channel tomorrow at 20:30 pm Nur-Sultan time.
 
During the interview the Head of State will answers the questions regarding the causes and consequences of the tragic events in January, touch upon the upcoming political and social reforms, as well as Kazakhstan's relations with key foreign partners.
 
Kazakhstan adds 1,508 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs

16.02.2022, 08:44 13306
Kazakhstan has reported 1,508 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020kz.
 
The highest triple-digit number of COVID-19 cases has been registered in Almaty city - 580. Pavlodar region is second in terms of the number of daily COVID-19 cases - 129. Karaganda region has reported the third highest number of daily COVID-19 infections - 124.
 
112 more have contracted the virus in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and 109 in North Kazakhstan region.
 
Kostanay region has reported 87 daily coronavirus cases, Almaty region - 84, East Kazakhstan region - 75, West Kazakhstan region - 71, Akmola region - 54, Atyrau region - 24, Aktobe region - 17, Shymkent city - 15, and Zhambyl region - 15.
 
Five more infections have been logged in Kyzylorda region, five in Mangistau region, and two in Turkestan region.
 
The country has so far reported 1,293,901 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
 
New Nur-Sultan-Abu Dhabi flight to be launched

15.02.2022, 13:46 18341
As part of the joint statement between the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi a new regular flight between the capitals of Kazakhstan and the UAE has been launched, Kazinform cites the Civil Aviation Committee.
 
Nur-Sultan-Abu Dhabi flights are to be operated twice a week on Mondays and Fridays on A-321 aircraft.
 
The flights are to run with strict observation of the sanitary and epidemiological rules and according to the schedule available on the airline's website. The price of a one-way ticket starts from 20 euros.
 
Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 1,173 in Kazakhstan

15.02.2022, 09:09 18596
Images | pixabay.com
Kazakhstan has reported 1,173 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.
 
Almaty city has seen the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases - 480. Pavlodar region has reported the second biggest number of daily COVID-19 infections - 141.
 
Double-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in North Kazakhstan region - 95, Almaty region - 91, Akmola region - 75, Karaganda region - 75, Nur-Sultan city - 64, Kostanay region - 45, East Kazakhstan region - 33, West Kazakhstan region - 25, Zhambyl region - 19, and Shymkent city - 13.
 
Aktobe region has reported seven fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Atyrau region - four, Mangistau region - four, Kyzylorda region - one, and Turkestan region - one.
 
The country's total COVID-19 caseload stands at 1,292,393.
 
New Kazakh Vice Minister of Healthcare appointed

14.02.2022, 17:21 22386
Images | primeminister.kz
Aizhan Yesmagambetova has been appointed as the new Vice Minister of Healthcare - chief state sanitary officer of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister's press service.
 
Born in Almaty region in 1972, she is a graduate of the Almaty State Medical University, the Kazakhstan Medical University and the Almaty Management University.
 
She started her medical career in Almaty in 1990. Aizhan Yesmagambetova joined the Ministry of Healthcare in 2004.
 
In 2014 she started working at the Agency for consumers' rights protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
She returned to the Ministry of Healthcare in 2017 as the director of the strategic development and public health department.
 
Prior to the recent appointment she was the Chairperson of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
Kazakh Vice Minister of Healthcare relieved of her duties
 
The Government decreed to relieve Assem Nussupova of her duties as the Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment, Kazinform reports.
 
Born in 1975 in the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University.
 
In 2016-2019 acted as the deputy Governor of East Kazakhstan region. since October 2020 up to present worked as the Vice Minister of Kazakhstan.
 
