Hungary recognized Kazakhstan's vaccination passport

Hungary became the first EU country to recognize the Kazakhstani vaccination passport, said the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Hungary.

The availability of immunization certificates guarantees the entry of citizens of both countries into the Republic of Kazakhstan and Hungary without restrictive measures (PCR test and quarantine) aimed at preventing the spread of the Covid-19 virus," said the report.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Zhanibek Abdrashov met with Deputy Secretary of State Andras Barani at the Ministry of Foreign Economic Relations and Foreign Affairs of Hungary, during which the parties exchanged notes verbales on the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates / passports between the two countries.

Mutual recognition is one of the first steps to open borders and resume direct flights between Budapest and Nur-Sultan," reads the statement.













