In Kazakhstan, 4,422 schools provided with high-speed Internet over 8 Mbps

At the government session chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, First Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin reported on the work being done to provide the population with high-speed Internet.





As part of the election program, the Nur Otan party was instructed to provide high-speed Internet to settlements with more than 250 people by the end of this year. As Mussin noted, today 118 cities and 4,273 villages are equipped with high-speed Internet using 3G and 4G technologies. In cities and large settlements, optical communication is used. By the end of the year, it is planned to provide 928 villages with Internet. Of these, 97 — until September.





“Today 4,422 schools are provided with high-speed Internet over 8 Mbps. Another 1,086 schools have the technical capacity to raise the Internet speed to this level. For this, the akimats need to provide appropriate means,’’ Mussin said.





Also, to solve the problem of expanding the coverage area and the speed of Internet connection, since March 2020, 306 base stations have been built and 1,802 of them have been modernized. More than 105 thousand new homes are connected to the wired Internet.





Mussin reported on additional measures to improve the quality of the Internet. So, the radio frequency spectrum in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent was analyzed, on the basis of which the exact locations were determined where additional antenna-mast structures should be installed.





“We ask you to instruct akimats to assist in the allocation of land plots and in the supply of electricity there. After that, together with the akimats, we are ready to find a private investor who will build antenna-mast structures, so we will solve the problem with zones where signals are weak,” Mussin said.





According to him, such work must be carried out everywhere. In addition, Mussin pointed out the need to allocate additional funds for retrofitting with mobile measuring systems, cars and portable measuring instruments.





It was also noted that now educational platforms will be located in Kazakhtelecom's data processing centers in the field. Previously, everything was centralized and this caused certain difficulties in the accumulation of Internet traffic in one place. This solution will allow localizing educational resources by region. Accordingly, this will reduce the load on the Internet. In addition, this solution will facilitate the use of the video conferencing function.













