Kazakh President condoles over death of Vladimir Shepal

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed condolences to the family members and close ones of late Vladimir Shepal, the presidential press office said.

The President noted that Vladimir Shepal had been well-respected throughout his years-long professional career.

He dedicated his life selflessly serving for the benefit of the people of Kazakhstan. He was awarded with the State prizes and medals for his contributions. His blessed memory will live forever in the hearts of his family members, close ones, colleagues, and friends," the letter of condolences says.













