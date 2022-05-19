Система Orphus

Kazakh President receives birthday greetings from world leaders

17.05.2022, 19:30 2726
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received congratulatory letters on the occasion of his birthday from leaders of foreign countries, governments, Parliament Speakers, heads of international organizations, diplomatic missions, and commercial structures, and reps of creative and scientific circles, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
Congratulatory letters addressed to the Kazakh President were received from the Presidents of Russia, China, Turkey, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Chairmen of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Russian Government, Federation Council, Duma, Eurasian Economic Commission Board, Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic Speaking States, Executive Committee - Executive Secretary of the CIS, Secretary-General - Head of the Secretary of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Board, CSTO Secretary-General, and so on.
 
The Uzbek, Turkmen, Tajik, and Azerbaijani Presidents congratulated the Kazakh Head of State over the phone.
 
Congratulatory letters are still received.
 
Composition of National Commission for women’s affairs and demographic policy renewed

18.05.2022, 16:40 2621
The Head of State amended the Decree "On the National Commission for women’s affairs and family and demographic policy under the Kazakh President", the Akorda press service reports.

Sourse: Kazinform
 
Kazakhstan lifts all quarantine restrictions

18.05.2022, 15:15 2886
Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said that the coronavirus situation in Kazakhstan remains stable, Kazinform reports.
 
Some 10 new coronavirus cases are recorded daily. Over 95% of patients recovered.
 
The Minister highlighted that Kazakhstan lifted all quarantine restrictions.
 
According to the WHO data, globally, the number of new COVID-19 cases decreased by 12% last week.
 
As earlier reported, one of the subvariants of the omicron type was detected in 12 regions of Kazakhstan. Most cases were detected in the large cities due to the large population, especially in Almaty and Nur-Sultan, population shift, and the presence of international airports. She noted that stealth omicron develops milder symptoms, spreads faster than delta strain, and causes reinfection. The Minister noted that it is spreading countrywide.
 
Earlier the Minister claimed that there are no reasons to mandate the wearing of face masks in public.
 
Health Minister says ‘no need for mask mandate’ in Kazakhstan

18.05.2022, 12:15 2816
There is no need to introduce an outdoor mask mandate, Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said Wednesday amid ‘stealth’ Omicron woes, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
At a Wednesday briefing, Minister Giniyat confirmed that ‘stealth’ variant of Omicron had been detected in 12 regions of Kazakhstan.
 

One of variants of the COVID-19 Omicron strain - 'stealth' was detected in 12 regions. This variant causes milder symptoms than the Delta strain, but is still dangerous because it is a fast-spreading one and causes reinfection in patients. It is spreading across the country," she said.

 
After admitting that this fast-spreading version of the coronavirus is more dangerous, Azhar Giniyat insisted there is no need for tougher virus curbs, let alone, an outdoor mask mandate.
 

There is no need to introduce a mask mandate. Everything will depend on the epidemiological situation in the country," said Giniyat, adding that COVID-19 situation is closely monitored daily.

 
It bears to remind that Kazakhstan detected Omicron ‘stealth’ variant in its territory last week.
 
Over 11 mln Kazakhstanis enrolled to vote in referendum

17.05.2022, 14:15 8641
Over 10,000 stations are set to open to hold a referendum, Kazinform reports.
 

As of today, there are 10,013 referendum stations across Kazakhstan. As of May 15, some 11,722,536 people were included in the list of voters eligible to take part in the republican referendum,"  Chairman of the Central Election Commission Nurlan Abdirov told the sitting of the Central Election Commission.

 
He stressed the need to work thoroughly on the issues concerning recruiting sign language interpreters, special taxi services, and other necessary measures for the convenience of people with disabilities.
 
Abdirov urged all people to once again check their voting places and registration status.
 
As earlier reported, the President of Kazakhstan decreed to hold the republican referendum on June 5, 2022.
 
Kazakh PM instructs to step up work on roads quality, safety

17.05.2022, 13:05 8531
Over 90% of motorways in Kazakhstan are to be brought into compliance with the existing standards, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
In his remarks at the Tuesday Government’s meeting, Prime Minister Smailov noted that Kazakhstan boasts a wide network of motorways with the total length of some 96,000 kilometers. "A lot has been done recently to develop transport communication countrywide," he stressed.
 
For instance, the Premier mentioned the construction of the transport corridor ‘Western Europe-Western China, as well as the introduction of toll roads stretching almost 2,000 kilometers.
 
However, according to Alikhan Smailov, Kazakhstanis are not happy with the condition of roads, especially the ones where tolls are payable. Given that he instructed QazAvtoJol company to work on improving the quality and safety on roads.
 
The head of the Kazakh Government reminded that motorways are developed as part of the ‘Strong regions is the driver of the country’ national project. As per the project, 91% of motorways in the country will be brought into compliance with the existing standards in 2022.
 
Prime Minister Smailov continued by adding that Kazakhstan is ranked 93rd in the world in terms of road quality by the World Economic Forum (WEF).
 

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev repeatedly criticized poor condition of motorways in the country. I would like to remind that each akim (governor) of the region is personally responsible for poor condition of local roads," said Alikhan Smailov, admitting lack of skilled personnel and modern technologies in the sector.

 
He instructed the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development together with regional authorities and QazAvtoJol company to ensure timely launch of all projects planned.
 
Kazakhstan lowers dependence on poultry imports – Agriculture Minister

17.05.2022, 11:15 8421
Kazakhstan managed to lower significantly dependence on poultry imports, Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
While addressing the Government’s meeting, Minister Karashukeyev noted that Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector demonstrates a relatively robust development evidenced by stable rates of growth of head count for cattle and poultry, improvement of their quality indicators, growing volume of livestock production, etc.
 
He also pointed out that the country is self-sufficient for beef, mutton, horse meat and eggs. Kazakhstan has managed to lower its dependence on poultry imports from 51% to 35% in the past three years, Yerbol Karashukeyev stressed.
 
This, according to him, happened mainly thanks to the measures of state support which are growing year on year.
 
Minister Karashukeyev went on to add that the sector has become investment-worthy.
 
Earlier Minister Karashukeyev revealed that over 50 cattle breeding investment projects to the tune of KZT 70 billion had been developed in Kazakhstan last day.
 
35 degrees Celsius heat to grip Kazakhstan

13.05.2022, 18:50 33676
Warm spell and occasional rain are forecast for Kazakhstan for May 14-16, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.
 
According to the Mets, a warm section of the North Atlantic cyclone and associated fronts will influence the weather in Kazakhstan this weekend, bringing rain. The country's east, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas are to expect heavy rain with thunderstorms and hail, as well as high wind.
 
Temperature is to rise to 17-25 degrees Celsius in the west, north, east, and center during the day, 23-35 degrees Celsius in the south.
 
Kazakhstan, Turkiye set to almost double number of flights

12.05.2022, 17:32 39641
Aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Tьrkiye are set to discuss further increase in number of flights and expanding air geography this month, Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev said, Kazinform reports.
 
Before the start of the coronavirus pandemic 65 flights were operated between Kazakhstan and Tьrkiye on a weekly basis. Currently, there are 61 flights linking Kazakhstan and Tьrkiye operated by Air Astana, Fly Arystan, SCAT, Turkish Airlines, and Pegasus.
 
According to Minister Uskenbayev, the number of flights between the two nations is set to almost double amounting to 124 flights per week.
 
Starting from 13 May Kazakhstani airlines – Air Astana, SCAT and Turkish Airlines will gradually step up the number of flights to Antalya and Bodrum. Additional flights will be operated from the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Aktau, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kostanay, Oral (Uralsk), Shymkent and Oskemen (Ust-Kamenogorsk).
 
