Kazakh singer and composer Yeskendir Khassangaliyev died

Famous Kazakh singer and composer Yeskendir Khasangaliyev died at the age of 81. Vice Minister of Culture and Sports Daueshov Nurkisa announced this on Facebook.





On April 22, Yeskendir Khasangaliyev was hospitalized with coronavirus.





Yeskendir Utegenovich Khasangaliev is a famous Kazakh composer, singer (lyric baritone), People's Artist of the Kazakh SSR (1984), one of the founders of the Kazakh modern song.





He graduated from the Alma-Ata Kurmangazy State Conservatory (class of E. Vinogradov and N. Sharipova), Chimkent Al-Farabi Institute of Culture. Since 1970 he was soloist of Kazakh radio and television.





Khasangaliev is the author of the most popular songs performed by famous singers of Kazakhstan and composed music to the lyrics of Kazakh, Russian, Uyghur, Tatar, German poets.

















