Kazakhstan adds 76 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing death toll to 264

Over 70 coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in Kazakhstan in the past seven days, coronavirus2020.kz reports.
Since June 30 through July 6, Kazakhstan added 76 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 264 across Kazakhstan.
9 coronavirus-related deaths were registered in Akmola region, 3 in Almaty region, 7 in Atyrau region, 1 in East Kazakhstan region, 2 in Zhambyl region, 7 in West Kazakhstan region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 24 in Karaganda region, 5 in Mangistau region, 4 in North Kazakhstan region, 2 in Turkestan region, 1 in Pavlodar region, 2 in Nur-Sultan city, 4 in Almaty city, and 4 in Shymkent city.
Kazakhstan has recorded 48,574 cases of the coronavirus infection since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
16,183 people have recovered from the novel virus in the country.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
