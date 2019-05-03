Kazakhstan celebrates People's Unity Day

Today, on May 1st, Kazakhstan celebrates the People's Unity Day.

The holiday has been celebrated since 1996 in accordance with the decree of First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev as of October 18,1995.

First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the forthcoming People's Unity Day at the XXVII session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan held in Nur-Sultan and noted that for the years of independence he had convinced himself that the country's true unity is consolidated by patriotism, love for the Motherland and people, its culture, common values, purposes and objectives.

Festive events, concerts, and folk festivals are held the countrywide on May 1. Museums, exhibition halls, national cultural centres, schools and universities hold events devoted to culture and history of all ethnic groups living in Kazakhstan.

The main celebrations are to be held today at the Kazakh Yeli Monument in Nur-Sultan. The Friendship Festival is expected to take place with all ethnic and cultural societies of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan taking part in it. Besides, the young people of the Assembly are to plant apple trees at the Botanic Gardens.

The People's Unity Day is a great opportunity to spend time with family members, meet friends.

