Kazakhstan commissions 6.5M sq. m. of housing in 7 months

6.5mn square meters of housing were commissioned in Kazakhstan in January-July 2019 that is 96.3% against the same period in 2018, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development informs.

In general, 55,849 units of housing have been commissioned across the country (including 24,013 individual houses).

Kyzylorda (275.5%), Karaganda (193.6%) and Atyrau regions (129%) lead in housing commissioning paces. Slowdown has been recorded in Mangistau region (-30.4%) and Nur-Sultan (-12.5%), Shymkent (-34.4%) cities.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.