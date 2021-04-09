Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’ for coronavirus spread

Kazakhstan has been in the 'red zone' on the State’s COVID-19 spread map during the week, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said on Wednesday.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Shymkent, Almaty, Nur-Sultan cities, Aktobe, and Almaty regions. Almaty, Nur-Sultan, and Almaty region account for 63% of the total COVID-19 cases, with Almaty reporting up to 600 cases a day in April compared to 100 in February. A daily COVID-19 case count has risen from 100 in February to 500 in April in Nur-Sultan city. Almaty region’s daily number of COVID-19 cases has grown to 270 in April compared to 70 in the previous month.

According to the Kazakh Health Minister, Kazakhstan has been in the 'red zone' on the State’s COVID-19 spread map during the week, with eight areas, including Almaty, Nur-Sultan cities, West Kazkahstan, Atyrau, Akmola, Aktobe, Karaganda, and Almaty regions listed as COVID-19 high-risk areas.

Notably, 2,080 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.