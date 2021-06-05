Kazakhstan marks Day of National Symbols

picture: egemen.kz

Today, June 4 is the Day of National Symbols of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





National symbols of the Republic of Kazakhstan are the distinctive signs of our state. These include the National Flag, the National Emblem and the National Anthem.





On June 4, 1992, the first President Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the laws on the National symbols of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and on June 6, in Alma-Ata, a new flag and a coat of arms were raised over the residence of the President and the building of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





This important day for the country has been marked since adoption on June 4, 2007 of the Constitutional Law "On State Symbols of the Republic of Kazakhstan".





On February 8, 2016, by the resolution of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the rules for celebrating the Day of State Symbols were approved.





The National Flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan is a rectangular blue cloth with an image in the center of the sun with rays and a soaring eagle under them. There is a vertical stripe with a national ornament at the flagpole. The image of the sun, its rays, the eagle and the national ornament are the color of gold.





The National Emblem of the Republic of Kazakhstan has the shape of a circle and is an image of a shanyrak on a blue background, from which uyks diverge in all directions in the form of sun rays. To the right and left of the shanyrak there are images of mythical winged horses - tulpars. In the upper part there is a five-pointed star, and in the lower part - the inscription "Kazakstan".





The patriotic song "Meni? Kazakstanym" (music by Shamshi Kaldayakov, verses by Zhumeken Nazhimedenov) became the basis of the second anthem of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Before being approved as the National Anthem, the text was revised by the First President Nursultan Nazarbayev in 2005. It sounded for the first time on January 11, 2006 during the inauguration of the President.













