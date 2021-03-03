Kazakhstan plans to raise non-medical workers’ salaries in 2022

Kazakhstan’s Health Ministryis working on increasing the wages of non-medical workers of healthcare organizations from 2022. This was announced by the Minister of Health Alexei Tsoi at an expanded meeting of the collegium, attended by deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov, the press service of the Health Ministry said.





In 2021, the average salary of doctors will be about 320 000 tenge. By 2023 it will be increased to 561 000 tenge. The average salary of paramedics in 2021 will be 173 000 tenge, and in 2023 – 210 000, " A. Tsoi informed.





The Health Minister says that the republican budget provides for corresponding expenses to increase the wages of 247 000 health workers: in 2021 - 222 billion tenge, in 2022 - 362 billion tenge, in 2023 - 557 billion tenge.





At the same time, already in 2020, the average salary of doctors was increased by 30%, and for paramedics by 20%.





The Minister also spoke about the measures taken by the Government to provide social support to health workers.













