Kazakhstan ratifies amendments to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer

Astana. April 7. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhstan President, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has signed a law on ratification of the amendments to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, Kazakhstan Today reports.



The head of state, Nursultan Nazarbayev, signed the Law On ratification of the Amendment to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer adopted in Copenhagen on November 25, 1992, the Amendment to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer adopted in Montreal on September 15-17, 1997.



The text of the law has been published in press, the president's press service reports.



The Montreal Protocol is to protect the ozone layer by taking precautionary measures to control equitably total global emissions of substances that deplete it, with the ultimate objective of their elimination on the basis of developments in scientific knowledge and taking the precautionary measures for controlling emissions of certain chlorofluorocarbons that have already been taken at national and regional levels, unep.org reported.

