Kazakhstan records 543 more COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 2 deaths

543 more have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, coronavirus.2020.kz reports.
It is said that over the past day, 32 recoveries and 2 deaths from COVID-19-like pneumonia have been reported countrywide.
COVID-19-like pneumonia has affected 25,658, killing 284 since August 1, while a total of 5,549 are said to have beaten it.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
