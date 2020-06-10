Kazakhstan's coronavirus cases climb to 12 694

Over 180 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

183 new COVID-19 cases have been registered countrywide, including 38 in Nur-Sultan city, 29 in Almaty city, 24 in Karaganda region, 21 in West Kazakhstan region, 15 in Pavlodar region, 13 in Aktobe region, 10 in Shymkent region, 8 in East Kazakhstan region, 6 in Atyrau region, 5 in Kyzylorda region, 4 in Almaty region, 3 in Turkestan region, 2 in Kostanay region, 2 in Mangistau region, 2 in Zhambyl region, and 1 in Akmola region.





In total, the number of coronavirus-related cases in Kazakhstan has increased to 12,694.





The novel virus has claimed 53 lives in the country.













