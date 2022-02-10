Система Orphus

Kazakhstan set to launch 5G in big cities

08.02.2022, 13:29 6001
Addressing the Government meeting Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov said that mobile internet would be upgraded in the promising rural settlements, Kazinform reports.
 

Quality of mobile internet will be upgraded in the promising rural settlements to eliminate the digital inequality. It is also planned to launch 5G communications technology in the large cities of Kazakhstan and non-GEO satellite systems to provide remote population s with internet," Smailov said.

 
Besides, he noted that investment projects would be developed in the key tourist destinations the countrywide. Some 500,000 tourists are expected to arrive in Kazakhstan this year as soon as quarantine restrictions are lifted.
 
He stressed that the transborder hubs development integrated strategy will be adopted in the sphere of logistics and trade. It is planned to take steps to encourage the national e-commerce.
 
Punishment provided for false bankruptcy

09.02.2022, 14:34 1126
Images | Depositphotos
First Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan Marat Sultangaziyev at a briefing at the CCS told what responsibility may follow for false or deliberate bankruptcy among Kazakhstanis, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.

For legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, deliberate and false bankruptcy is provided for; in this case, exactly the same articles are provided. If the facts of fraud of creditors, concealment of property are revealed, then administrative and criminal liability is provided," said First Vice Minister of Finance Marat Sultangaziyev.



 
21 die of COVID-19, COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24h

09.02.2022, 10:43 1441
Images | unsplash.com
16 people died of the coronavirus infection and five more of COVID-like pneumonia on 7 February in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Three deaths of COVID-19 were reported in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Four people died of the coronavirus infection in Almaty city. Akmola region documented two COVID-19-related deaths. Shymkent city as well as Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions added 1 COVID-19 related death each.

Nur-Sultan city reported two deaths caused by COVID-like pneumonia. Almaty city as well as Atyrau and Zhambyl regions logged one COVID-like pneumonia related death apiece.

141 COVID-like pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan in one day

Kazakhstan has logged 141 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, up 126 from a day earlier, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

101 people made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, five deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has recorded 87,212 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 80,699 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,296 people across the country.

Kazakhstan posted 3,231 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,279,842 since March 2020. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,188,471 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.
 
12 die of COVID-19, COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24h

08.02.2022, 11:15 6151
Images | Depositphotos
12 people died of the coronavirus infection and of COVID-like pneumonia in one day as of 5 February in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
Nine people died of the coronavirus infection and three more died of the COVID-like pneumonia.
 
In the past 24 hours Kazakhstan logged 2,004 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan stands at 1,276,611. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,176,775 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country.
 
Unidentified persons hacked accounts of RK Health Ministry

07.02.2022, 13:53 11811
Director of the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Health Assel Artakshinova has published an urgent message, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 

Dear compatriots! I am writing on Facebook via Instagram! Unfortunately, unknown persons hacked into the Facebook page of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan and my personal account. A letter was sent to the head office of Facebook," Artakshinova wrote.

 
According to her, information on Facebook will be temporarily published via Instagram on the page of Assel Artakshinova and on the personal page of the Minister of Health Azhar Giniyat.
 
In addition, official information is constantly published on the website and other social networks:

https://www.gov.kz/memleket/entities/dsm?lang=kk

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/healthcare.gov.kz/

Telegram: https://t.me/DenMinPR
 
COVID Digest: Kazakhstan's daily case count stands at 3,653

07.02.2022, 11:08 12231
Number of fresh COVID-19 in Kazakhstan tops 3,600 in Kazakhstan
 
In the past 24 hours the number of new COVID-19 cases climbed to 3,653 in Kazakhstan, down 1,173 from the previous day, coronavirus2020.kz reads.
 
Almaty city again reported the highest number of daily infections - 1,146. Coming second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 366 new COVID-19 cases. Pavlodar region rounds out the top 3 with 345 COVID-19 cases.
 
298 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 295 - in Karaganda region, 288 - in Akmola region, 274 - in North Kazakhstan region, 195 - in Almaty region, 110 - in West Kazakhstan region, 109 - in East Kazakhstan region, 66 - in Aktobe region, 61 - in Zhambyl region, 32 - in Atyrau region, 20 - in Kyzylorda region, 19 - in Shymkent city, 15 - in Mangistau region, and 14 - in Turkestan region.
 
Kazakhstan recorded a total of 1,274,607 COVID-19 cases since the start of the global pandemic.
 
Almost 10,000 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in one day
 
9,927 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, coronavirus2020.kz reports.
 
The highest number of recoveries from the coronavirus infection was registered in Karaganda region - 2,860. Ranked second is Almaty city with 1,613 COVID-19 recoveries. Akmola region is third with 1,015 COVID-19 recoveries.
 
613 people made full recoveries from COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 547 - in Kostanay region, 496 - in Atyrau region, 491 - in North Kazakhstan region, 473 - in Nur-Sultan city, 423 - in Aktobe region, 369 - in East Kazakhstan region, 327 - in Almaty region, 290 - in Mangistau region, 152 - in West Kazakhstan region, 121 - in Turkestan region, 107 - in Kyzylorda region, and 30 - in Zhambyl region.
 
Nationwide, 1,166,908 people beat the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic.
 
Over 95,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
 
95,515 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 7 February, the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan informs.
 
According to the ministry, 9,897 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while 85,618 are receiving outpatient treatment across the country.
 
453 patients are in critical condition, 155 are in extremely severe condition and 96 are on artificial lung ventilation.
 
Over 9.2 Kazakhstanis get vaccinated with 1st dose of anti-COVID vaccines
 
The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures.
 
According to a statement released by the ministry, as of 7 February, 9,242,765 Kazakhstanis have been immunized with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second shot has been administered to 8,811,370 people.
 
The overall vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.
 
The ministry also revealed that 569,577 teenagers, 27,350 pregnant women, and 88,159 nursing mothers were inoculated with the 1st dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
 
The second dose of Pfizer vaccine was administered to 309,440 teenagers, 17,414 pregnant women and 52,041 nursing mothers.
 
It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.
 
36 COVID-like pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan in one day
 
Kazakhstan has recorded 36 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reads.
 
43 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, three deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.
 
Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered a total of 87,056 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 80,580 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,288 people across the country.
 
19 die of COVID-19, COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24h
 
16 people died of the coronavirus infection and three more of COVID-like pneumonia in one day as of 5 February in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
 
Six deaths of COVID-19 were reported in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Almaty city and West Kazakhstan region documents two COVID-19 related deaths each. Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions added 1 COVID-19 related death apiece.
 
Nur-Sultan city, Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions added one death of COVID-like pneumonia each.
 
One city, three regions of Kazakhstan in 'green' zone
 
One city and three regions of Kazakhstan are currently in the 'green' zone as of 7 February, the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19 reports .
 
The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan regions are in the 'red' zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection
 
Zhambyl region is in the 'yellow zone', the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.
 
Shymkent city as well as Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Turkestan regions remain in the 'green zone'.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
Branch of reputable British university will open at the AIFC site

04.02.2022, 16:03 30366
Images | aifc.kz
In pursuance of the order of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, announced at a meeting of the Majilis of the Parliament on January 11 of this year on opening of campuses of leading foreign universities, Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov held a meeting with foreign investors in the field of education, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the Prime Minister's press service.
 
The meeting was also attended by representatives of interested state bodies and AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov.
 
The possibility of opening two branches of foreign technical universities, British and Russian, was considered, one of which will be opened at the AIFC site.
 
In the branches, training will be carried out in priority areas of personnel training, as well as taking into account the needs of the country's economy.
 
Yeraly Tugzhanov expressed the willingness of the Kazakh side to provide the necessary assistance in opening branches of reputable foreign universities.
 
The Deputy Prime Minister gave specific instructions to the Ministry of Education and Science to speed up negotiations with potential investors with a detailed study of the proposals of foreign universities.
 
A meeting was also held on the implementation of investment projects in the healthcare sector with representatives of investment companies from Austria and the Republic of Turkey.
 
During the negotiations, the possibilities of opening a multidisciplinary hospital, as well as the application of innovative solutions in the healthcare sector of Kazakhstan, were considered.
 
The proposals of the companies will be considered by the Ministry of Health together with the interested state bodies.
 
Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 6,648 in Kazakhstan

04.02.2022, 09:35 30241
Images | unsplash.com
Kazakhstan has reported 6,648 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.
 
Almaty city has seen the highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases - 1,602. Nur-Sultan city and Pavlodar region are second and third in terms of the biggest numbers of daily COVID-19 infections - 749 and 679, respectively.
 
Triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Karaganda region - 611, Kostanay region - 545, Akmola region - 507, Almaty region - 413, North Kazakhstan region - 351, West Kazakhstan region - 296, East Kazakhstan region - 285, Aktobe region - 237, and Atyrau region - 124.
 
Zhambyl region has reported 93 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Shymkent city - 56, Mangistau region - 47, Kyzylorda region - 38, and Turkestan region - 15.
 
The country's total COVID-19 caseload stands at 1,260,407.
 
COVID Digest: 174 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

03.02.2022, 11:46 39451
Kazakhstan adds 7,656 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs
 
Kazakhstan has reported 7,656 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, coronavirus2020kz reads.
 
Almaty city has seen the highest four-digit number of COVID-19 cases - 1,549 Karaganda region is second in terms of the number of daily COVID-19 cases - 1,201. Nur-Sultan city has reported the third highest number of daily COVID-19 infections - 907.
 
Pavlodar region has reported 758 daily coronavirus cases, Akmola region - 607, Kostanay region - 503, North Kazakhstan region - 369, Almaty region - 358, West Kazakhstan region - 351, east Kazakhstan region - 310, Aktobe region - 247, Atyrau region - 149, and Zhambyl region - 123.
 
75 more infections have been logged in Shymkent city, 67 in Mangistau region, 48 in Kyzylorda region, and 34 in Turkestan region.
 
The country has so far reported 1,253,759 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
 
16,371 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs
 
16,371 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, coronavirus2020.kz reports.
 
Nur-Sultan city has seen the highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries - 6,185. Almaty city has logged the second highest number of daily recoveries - 2,368. Karaganda region is third in terms of the number of daily COVID-19 recovered cases - 2,291.
 
1,029 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Aktobe region in the past 24 hours.
 
Pavlodar region has reported 694 COVID-19 recovered cases, Kostanay region - 692, Akmola region - 620, North Kazakhstan region - 547, Atyrau region - 520, East Kazakhstan region - 305, Mangistau region - 243, West Kazakhstan region - 212, Kyzylorda region - 188, Almaty region - 143, Turkestan region - 138, and Shymkent city - 106.
 
Kostanay region has seen 90 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries.
 
The country's total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 1,114,833.
 
COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 111 in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs
 
111 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz , informs.
 
The country has also seen six people die of and 134 recover from COVID-19-like pneumonia over the past day.
 
Kazakhstan's COVID-19-like pneumonia caseload stands at 86,651. Those killed by the disease number 5,275. So far, the country has reported 80,178 COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries.
 
174 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan
 
The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 126,829, the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry reports.
 
Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 10,192 are treated as in-patients and 116,637 as out-patients.
 
434 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 174 in critical condition, and 84 on artificial lung ventilation.
 
8.78mln people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
 
As of today, 8,785,187 people have been given two components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan, the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 informs.
 
The first component of vaccines against COVID-19 has so far been given to 9,213,147 in the country.
 
How many women and teens get Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan
 
Pfizer vaccine coverage figures have been issued by the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.
 
As of today, the first shot of Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 542,662 teenagers, 26,565 pregnant women and 84,554 nursing mothers.
 
The second shot of the vaccine has been received by 286,050 teenagers, 16,620 pregnant women and 48,454 nursing mothers.
 
It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.
 
COVID in Kazakhstan: 2 cities and 11 rgns in 'red zone'
 
As of February 3, 2022, Kazakhstan's 13 areas are in the "red zone" on the State's map of the COVID-19 spread, the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 reads.
 
According to the State's map of the COVID-19 spread, the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the "red zone".
 
Shymkent city and Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions are in the "yellow zone" for COVID-19.
 
Turkestan is the only area in the "green zone" in terms of the spread of COVID-19.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
