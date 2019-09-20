Kazakhstan to hold Denis Ten Memorial Challenge

On October 10-13 Almaty city will play a host to the Denis Ten Memorial Challenge international tournament.

The event will be held at the Khalyk Arena, the National Olympic Committee’s press service informs.

It is open to all the ISU members. Medals will be awarded at Senior and Junior levels. The applications should be submitted no later than September 19.

