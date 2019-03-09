Large families should start receiving assistance since Apr 1, Kazakh President

Photo: Akorda press service

Families with many children should start receiving social assistance since April 1," President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The President stressed that vulnerable groups and large families should obtain state support in the nearest future, the Akorda press service said.

The low-income citizens in desperate need and large families should without further delay secure social aid starting from April 1 this year," the Head of State said at the meeting devoted to social policy realization.

Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Head of the Presidential Administration Asset Isekeshev and Deputy Prime Minister Gulshara Abdykalikova attended the meeting.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.