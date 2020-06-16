Live Updates: Police Officer Who Shot Rayshard Brooks Dead Terminated as Protests Engulf Atlanta

Mass protests against police brutality and racial discrimination have been ongoing in the US and other countries in the world since the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, in police custody in the US state of Minnesota on 25 May.

The Atlanta police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks dead has been terminated, while a second officer involved has been placed on administrative duty, Atlanta police spokesman Carlos Campos has revealed to CNN.

Meanwhile, protesters in Atlanta, Georgia have set fire to the Wendy's fast food restaurant where Brooks, an African-American man, was fatally shot by a police officer during his arrest on Friday night on the heels of weeks-long nationwide riots against police brutality and racial discrimination.

Protesters took to the streets in Atlanta the next day, demanding that police be held liable.

The Atlanta events have rekindled the flames after weeks of riots that have shaken the United States since May 25, when another African American man, George Floyd, was killed during arrest by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked violent protests around the country which eventually spread to many parts of the world, decrying police brutality and racism.

Hundreds in Tokyo Participate in Peaceful March Against Racism

Hundreds of people marched peacefully through Tokyo chanting "Black Lives Matter" and other slogans related to the global anti-racism movement that began with the killing of George Floyd last month, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the ground.

Thousands Attend BLM Demonstrations in New Zealand

Anti-racism protests in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement were held on Sunday afternoon in major cities across New Zealand, namely Wellington and Auckland, the media reported.

According to the New Zealand Herald newspaper, people in Auckland protested in front of the US consulate, while another big crowd condemned racism in front of New Zealand’s parliament in Wellington.

Anti-racism demonstrators were met with counter-protesters, some of whom have shouted "all lives matter," but supporters of the BLM have largely ignored them.

Members of Somali and Ethiopian communities participated in the Auckland rally and addressed the crowd. During the demonstration, social justice campaigners have raised the issue of New Zealand police brutality against the indigenous Maori people living in the country.

At Least 36 People Arrested During Protests in Atlanta, Reports Suggest

Atlanta police have arrested at least 36 people in operations to quell unrest following the killing of an African-American man by police, CNN reported citing a law enforcement source.

Protesters set fire to a Wendy’s fast-food joint after reports emerged that a scuffle in the parking lot led to a police officer shooting 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks.

The incident resulted in the shooting officer immediately being fired, with his partner placed on administrative leave. Atlanta Chief of Police Erika Shields stepped down from her post in the aftermath.

The police killing of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality and systemic racism against minorities.

