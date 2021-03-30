Murder suspect of Ayazhan Yedilova attempted to commit suicide

A 28-year-old man suspected of murdering 19-year-old Ayazhan Yedilova was discharged from hospital after a suicide attempt, the press service of the Almaty prosecutor's office said on Monday.

The suspect was detained for the period of the pre-trial investigation, he was transferred to the place of arrest," the statement reads.

The investigation is underway. He may be sentenced to imprisonment for a term of 15 to 20 years, or life imprisonment.

As it was reported, the suspect in the murder of 19-year-old Ayazhan Yedilova, who disappeared in Almaty on March 19, was detained. Then, at the request of the agency, the city police clarified that the pre-trial investigation was being conducted under part 2 of Article 99 (murder) of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan.

Later, the public fund "Do not be silent KZ" disclosed the details of the murder case.

The police department said that the offender dismembered the body. At the same time, law enforcement officers do not consider the killer to be a maniac.

Relatives of the victim turned to the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with a request to take the case under his control. They also stated that they do not believe in the police version that the girl went on a date with her future killer. They also demand to show the results of DNA.

















