New clinic opens in Almaty

Almaty. 5 May. Kazakhstan Today - Bauyrzhan Baibek, Akim of Almaty city has visited new clinic based on the city clinical hospital No. 5 in Medeu District, Akimat informed.



The clinic will serve up to 600 people and process up to 20 thousand essay samples, reported Kazakhstan Today.



Bolat Sadykov, Chief Physician of the Clinic noted that in order to decrease waiting lines and for the sake of convenience of patients the clinic has departed from the traditional rules of reception desk.



"Specially trained managers equipped with radio sets will meet, give advice and accompany visitors. Today our specialists use most state-of-the-art equipment. For example in otolaryngologist room the best one is installed. In general the building costs and installation costs of equipment comprised 1.5 bln Tenge", B.Sadykov said.



In new 4-storeyed building there is a family practice and child health center, audiology and rehabilitation centers, physiodiagnostic department as well as clinicodiagnostic centralized laboratory that covers 5 health care centers where up to 20 thousand essay samples are processed a day.



"We have been bought the most needed equipments. Of these, autorefractometer, its specific feature is ability to detect eye disease in children from two months old. Moreover, there is an apparatus that may determine ocular hypertension. It means that we will not use old methods. These equipment will do everything in automatic mode", noted Eldos Tusipbaev, Ophthalmologist.



