New mayor of Uralsk named

Abat Shynybekov was appointed as new akim (mayor) of Uralsk city.

Former mayor Murat Mukayev was relieved of the post due to a transfer to another appointment.

Previously Shynybekov held the post of akim (head) of Kaztalovskiy district of West Kazakhstan region.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.