New mayor of Uralsk named

Abat Shynybekov was appointed as new akim (mayor) of Uralsk city.
Former mayor Murat Mukayev was relieved of the post due to a transfer to another appointment.
Previously Shynybekov held the post of akim (head) of Kaztalovskiy district of West Kazakhstan region.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
